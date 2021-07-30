Tokyo 2020: Black Bombers coach hopeful of getting medal despite Samed loss

Akwasi Ofori Asare, Head Coach of Ghana’s national boxing team, the Black Bombers, says getting a medal at this year’s Olympics still remains their ultimate goal despite Shakul Samed’s loss.

The Black Bombers suffered their first loss at this year’s Olympics when Samed was knocked out in the second round by Turkish boxer Malkan Bayram in a lightweight contest.

Speaking in an interview after the latest setback, Coach Asare said Samed’s loss was a painful one to Team Ghana but they remained focused in making a mark at the games.

“Samed wanted to win the bout but unfortunately took a punch and the referee didn’t give him a chance for a comeback which is part of the rules of the game. We are not going to give up, we have two boxers still in contention, so we would work very hard to make a mark,” he said.

Suleimanu Tetteh who recorded Ghana’s victory at the Tokyo Games in the Round of 32 would face Yosvany Veitía of Cuba in the Round of 16 on Saturday while Samuel Takyi who made history by progressing to the quarter-finals since 1988 would face Colombian boxer Ceiber Avila.

Ahead of these bout, Coach Asare says remains hopeful of some positive results and says they working towards grabbing a medal for Ghana.

He added that facing off against South American opponents is very stern task but they would work hard to surmount the task ahead.