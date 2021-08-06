Tokyo 2020: Bronze Medalist Samuel Takyi Hailed By American Duke Ragan

Ghana’s Bronze medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Samuel Takyi aka ‘Ring Warrior’ has been commended by American Duke Ragan who took the Silver medal.

At the Press Conference after the presentation of medals to winners of the 57kg boxing, Yours Truly asked the American how he sees Takyi and he described him as a very good boxer with the potential of becoming a future Olympic Gold medalist.

He advised Takyi not to rush into professional boxing, but try to go to the next Games in Paris in 2024 and go for the Gold.

The professional boxer had it tough against Takyi in the Semi final duel which many ringside viewers felt the Ghanaian won, but the judges rules otherwise.

Takyi told the media he did not protest with his crossed hands, but that is the way he jubilates after fighting.

He thanked all Ghanaians for the support that earned him Ghana’s boxing medal after 49 years, and the only medal in all sports since 1992.

Takyi has been promised rewards by companies in Ghana as well as Erra, the Italian company that produced the kits for Team Ghana.