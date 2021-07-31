Tokyo 2020 Exclusive: Nadia Eke retires

Ghanaian athletics star, Nadia Eke has decided to retire from the triple jump, after 15 years of jumping.

She confirmed to Yours Truly that Tokyo 2020 was her first and last.

The sports beauty queen, however chalked some successes like winning Silver at the 2014 African Championships, and Bronze in the 2015 African Games.

She won Gold at the 2016 African Championships, and participated in her first Olympic Games in Tokyo2020.

Nadia Eke made the headlines with her steps as Ghana’s flag bearer at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.