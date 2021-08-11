Tokyo 2020: Ghanaian Residents in Japan Hail Olympic Bronze Medalist Samuel Takyi

Olympic Bronze medalist Samuel Takyi was the toast of Ghanaians based in Japan when he visited the Chancery of the Embassy to show his medal.

He was welcomed and hailed by the Ambassador HE Frank Okyere who was ably supported by Ms Abigail Quarshie, a Senior Consular and Mr. Kwame Aikins, Head of Chancery – both at the Ghana Embassy in Japan.

They urged him to train harder, and bring more glory and honour to the nation.

Madam Pat Adjorkor Mensah who was also happy for the achievement of Takyi prayed that he goes on to win the world title for Ghana.

She expressed her admiration for sports and hoped that the nation will cherish and honour sportsmen and women adequately.

Nana Yaw of JafricQ Radio in Japan said Takyi has marketed Ghana sports in a big way. He commended the GOC leadership for a great job.