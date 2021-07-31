Tokyo 2020: Ghana’s Amoah finished fourth but not enough to progress

Ghana’s sole weightlifter at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games Christian Amoah exited the competition despite placing fourth in the 96kg.

His total point build-up was not enough to send him to the next stage of the competition.

Amoah, 22, was successful in the first round with 140 kilogram in snatch and 165 kilogram clean and jerk.

His second lift was 145 kilogram in snatch and 170 kilogram clean and jerk to hand him a total of 315 kilogram.

Amoah fell behind Greece’s Iakovidis Theodoros (338), Tchatchet II Cyrille, a refugee Olympian (350), and Cuba’s Saez Vera Ofildes (359).

Amoah ranked fourth by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) becomes the 6th Ghanaian to exit the games following earlier eliminations of boxer Samir Shakul, swimmers Abeiku Jackson and Unilez Takyi, triple jumper Nadia Eke and judoka Kwadjo Anani.