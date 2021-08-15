Tokyo 2020: Gold was our target, but we are happy – Aggrey

Chef de Mission of Team Ghana at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Mr. Michael Aggrey has disclosed that their dream target was to win gold, but they are happy and content with the bronze medal, and for the Ghanaian star, Samuel Takyi to represent Africa on the closing day ceremony podium, standing by the IOC President is a great honour and achievement.

Speaking to Yours Truly at the Hanida Airport in Tokyo, Mr. Aggrey who is also the President of the Ghana Golf Association said Team Ghana chosed the theme ‘Ghana Champions For Gold” and had it not been the disappointing decision in the Semi Final bout between Samuel Takyi and American Duke Ragan, Ghana’s position on the medals table could be better.

According to him, the entire Team proved to be disciplines from the camping at Inawashiro to Tokyo, and after watching the athletes preparations and training, he knew that Team Ghana was not going home empty handed.

He praised the coaches who handled the athletes, and the medical staff as well as the ubiquitous media attaché.

“We were like a family. People should not think we didn’t had problems. There were issues, and we had to manage everything tactfully and diplomatically with respect” he said.

“Once we have gone, saw and conquered, there is no need recounting some of the challenges, so we are moving forward with the lessons learnt” he expressed.

Mr. Aggrey hinted that the experiences gained at Tokyo 2020 are massive, so the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and National Sports Authority (NSA) should engage members of Team Ghana as the nation prepares to host the African Games.

He also thanked the GOC President, Ben Nunoo Mensah and the Minister of Youth & Sports Hon. Mustapha Ussif, whose presence at the boxing venue inspired the Black Bombers to perform.

Mr. Aggrey stressed that the entire Team Ghana deserved some honour from President Nana Akufo Addo, however Samuel Takyi deserved great recognition and reward for ending almost 30 year of Olympic drought in Olympic accomplishment.

Team Ghana who were the last to leave the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Village will arrive in Accra on Friday August 13, 2021.