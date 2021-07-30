Tokyo 2020: Jackson breaks Ghana Men’s 100m Butterfly

Ghana’s Abeiku Jackson, finished first in the Men’s 100m Butterfly Heats Two, but could not progress to the semi-final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

His time of 53.39 seconds also broke his own national record of 53.53 seconds.

He missed the semi-final berth by two seconds and is now ranked 45th in the world in the event.

In all 16 swimmers from a pack of 55 were selected for the next phase of the competition which saw Caleb Dressel of the United States of America (USA) leading the heat in a time of 50.35 secs.

Sun Jiajun of China was the last best swimmer to qualify in 50. 74 seconds.

Unilez Takyi, 16, would be the other Ghanaian swimmer to compete in the Women’s 50 meters Freestyle on Friday.