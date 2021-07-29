Tokyo 2020: Olla Williams Urges Black Bombers To Move On

Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams, CEO of Dreamland Sports Plus has congratulated the Black Bombers for lifting the flag of Ghana up high at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

He called for more support for national athletes, and wished the boxing team all the best, advising the remaining two boxers to keep up the winning spirit and go for the medals.

Olla Williams, a brother of former national football star, Olabode Williams who played for Accra Great Olympics, Sekondi Hassacas, Ebusua Dwarfs, Accra Hearts of Oak, Abiola Babies in Nigeria and the Ghana national teams, Black Meteors and Black Stars said representing the nation is a great achievement.

He called on the sports authorities to support fully in the preparation of national athletes to international assignments.

The youth coordinator of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) who supported the Black Bombers before they left for Japan promised to speak to some companies to prepare a package for Team Ghana after the Olympic Games.

He is currently involved in schools’ sanitation programme, educating students on personal and environmental hygiene