Tokyo 2020: Samuel Takyi Outpoints Jean Carlos Pachito Caicedo To Proceed At Olympic Games

20 year old Samuel Takyi of Ghana outpointed Ecuador’s Jean Carlos Pachito Caicedo to move to the 1/8th stage of the ongoing Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Fighting for the first time at a big competition at the Kokugikan Arena, the boxer from Atukpai in the Ga Mashie area who has declared that he is the best in the 5kg weight division started the bout on a good note winning the first round.

His more experienced 26 year old opponent came back fiercely to win the second round, forcing Takyi to rely on his jabs and long reach to claim round three.

Three of the five judges gave the verdict to Takyi who was in the red corner.

Coach Ofori Asare whose two boys have won at the 2020 Olympic Games said the Jean Carlos Pachito Caicedo was not a cheap opponent, but he is ready for any challenge, and Takyi will be better as the Games move on.

He called on the people of Ghana to have hope and confidence in the Black Bombers.

The Minister of Youth & Sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif who is in Tokyo was at the ringside together with the president of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah were so excited in joining other members of the Ghana delegation including Mr. George Lamptey, president of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) and the CDM, Mr. Michael Aggrey to sing in praise of Samuel Takyi.

Light heavyweight, Shakul Samed will climb the ring to face Malkan Bayram of Turkey this evening at the Edo Museum.