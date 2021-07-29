Tokyo 2020: Shakul Samed loses to Malkan Bayram of Turkey

Ghana’s Shakul Samed suffered a painful knock out lose to Malkan Bayram of Turkey at the Edo Museum Kokugikan Arena, in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The Black Bombers medal hope Shakul Samed suffered a second round TKO against his bigger opponent, Malkan Bayram in the light heavyweight contest.

The 21-year Turkish boxer seemed too powerful for Shakul as he overpowered him in the second round having dominated the first round, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

It was the first fight for the 22-year-old Ghanaian boxer after he drew a bye in the Round of 32 while Turkish boxer moves on into the quarter-finals with the TKO win.

Skillful Samuel Takyi, who has reached the quarter-finals in the Featherweight division was superb in the Round of 16 after earning a unanimous decision win over Equador’s Caiceido Carlos.

The new star of Atukpai now faces David Ceiber Segura Avila of Colombia who also defeated Everisto Mulenga of Zambia by a split decision on Sunday August 1.

Skipper Suleimanu Tetteh is sure of beating Yosvany Veitía of Cuba in the Round of 16 on Saturday, July 31. This is a promise he made to Yours Truly.