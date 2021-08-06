Tokyo 2020: Team Ghana Welcomes Bronze Medal Winner Takyi To Games Village

It was all joy on Thursday August 5, 2020 at the Games Village, Block SEA 7 where Team Ghana is based as they gathered to receive their Bronze Medalist, Samuel Takyi for making the nation proud after 29 years.

The 20 year old Samuel Takyi also equaled a 49 year old boxing record in boxing.

The reception was led by the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah who danced his way with other members of Team Ghana.

Ms. Franca, from the Ministry of Youth & Sports also displayed her dancing skills with interpreter Seyram playing the Ghanaian drum.

The Team members took photos with the new Bronze winner to the admiration and amazement of other nationals at the Games Village.

President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Mr. George Lamptey who was part of the victory parade said Takyi has has really done well and he is also very glad as his reign has seen Ghana winning medals for boxing at the 2019 African Games in Morocco, 2019 Olympic Qualification in Dakar, 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia and now the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.