Tokyo Olympics: Takyi outclassed by America’s Ragan, but secures bronze

Ghanaian boxer Samuel Takyi aka ‘The Golden Ring Warrior’ has won a bronze medal after being denied a place in the finals of the featherweight division by American boxer Duke Ragan.

Takyi could only convince one out of the five judges as Ragan won the bout in 4-1 split decision as he quest for America’s first gold in boxing since 2004.

Takyi despite the loss has made history after ending Ghana’s 29-year medal drought after Ghana’s football team, Black Meteors won bronze in Barcelona, 1992.

Takyi who became Ghana’s fourth boxer to win an Olympic medal started the bout against American in blistering fashion having led at the end of Round 1 on three of the judges scorecards.

But the American staged a comeback as he landed more punches in the second and final round to win the bout and would face off against Russia Olympic Committee’s Albert Batyrgaziev in the finals on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Ghanaian boxer after his splendid performance at the Olympics joins the likes Ghanaian boxing greats Clement Quartey who won a silver medal in Rome 1960, Eddie Blay who grabbed a bronze medal in Toyko 1964 and Prince Amartey who won a bronze medal at the Olympics in Munich, 1972.