Tokyo Paralympics: Ghana’s para-cyclist poised for medals

Ghanaian para-cyclist Frederick Assor vowed to win a medal in the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

According to the tandem cyclist, he is in very good shape ahead of the competition and confident to make a huge mark.

“I am preparing very well to make Ghana proud by winning a medal at the Paralympics,” said Frederick Assor.

Assor called on the government of Ghana to come on board to support them with adequate resources to compete favorably with other countries.

“We would do our best, but without proper resources to compete with other developed countries, it would be difficult to win the desired medals,” said Assor. Enditem