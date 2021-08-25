Tokyo Paralympics: Greco wins first gold of Games, sets world record

Australian cyclist Paige Greco won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics in style on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old claimed the 3,000 metres individual pursuit title at the Izu Velodrome in a world record time of 3 minutes 50.815 seconds.

Wang Xiaomei of China won silver and Germany’s Denise Schindler took bronze as Greco stole the show.

Greco said: “It means so much. When I think about all the people that helped me get here, the staff and all my friends and family, it’s amazing. I owe it all to them.

“It feels amazing. I still can’t believe it. I keep looking down and seeing [the gold medal]. It’s not really sunk in yet.”

Grego competed in athletics at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio and only made her para-cycling debut two years ago.

She will also go for gold in the C1-3 time trial on August 31 before competing in the C1-3 road race four days later.