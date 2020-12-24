Tokyo posted a record 888 new coronavirus infections on Thursday as it has been severely hit by a resurgence of the virus.

The latest figure exceeded the previous daily record of 822 a week ago as the Olympic host city has suffered massive spikes since mid-November.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike this week exhorted 14 million residents in the Japanese capital to refrain from going out.

“We need your cooperation. We would like you to stay at home with your family during the year-end and New Year holidays,” she told a news conference on Monday.

Japan on Wednesday confirmed a record 3,268 new infections, including 748 in Tokyo. The country has so far escaped a virus outbreak on the scale seen in Europe and the United States, with a total of more than 206,000 known infections and about 3,050 Covid-19-related deaths.