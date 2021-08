The women’s 49er FX and men’s 49er Olympic sailing medal races have been postponed from Monday until Tuesday because of a lack of wind, organizers said.

The medal races for the men’s one person dinghy heavyweight and the mixed multihull will still run on Tuesday as originally scheduled.

World Sailing said winds at Enoshima Yachting Harbour were between four to six knots.

Winds of at least six knots are needed for competition.