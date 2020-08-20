An electronic screen shows the trading data at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, on Jan. 27, 2020. U.S. stocks ended significantly lower on Monday. The Dow fell 1.57 percent to 28,535.80, the S&P 500 decreased 1.57 percent to 3,243.63, and the Nasdaq dropped 1.89 percent to 9,139.31. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
An electronic screen shows the trading data at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, on Jan. 27, 2020. U.S. stocks ended significantly lower on Monday. The Dow fell 1.57 percent to 28,535.80, the S&P 500 decreased 1.57 percent to 3,243.63, and the Nasdaq dropped 1.89 percent to 9,139.31. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday as the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s July policy meeting released overnight revealing concerns over the U.S. economy’s recovery.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 68.81 points, or 0.30 percent, from Wednesday to 23,041.80.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 3.56 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,610.17.

Real estate, marine transportation, and oil and coal product issues comprised those that declined the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.