Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday as the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s July policy meeting released overnight revealing concerns over the U.S. economy’s recovery.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 68.81 points, or 0.30 percent, from Wednesday to 23,041.80.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 3.56 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,610.17.

Real estate, marine transportation, and oil and coal product issues comprised those that declined the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell. Enditem