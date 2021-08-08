Tokyo Summer Olympics Held Successfully Despite All Difficulties – Thomas Bach

President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach said at a press conference on Sunday that the Summer Olympics in Tokyo was held successfully despite all the difficulties and challenges.

He stressed that the games had not resulted in a spike of new COVID-19 cases in Japan. Bach said that 0.02 percent of the games’ participants had tested positive for the coronavirus, which from his point of view is a very low figure.

The IOC president added that the athletes from 93 countries had won Olympic medals this year, more than at any of the previous Olympic Games.

