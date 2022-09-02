Tokz features Mr Drew on his latest Afrobeats jam, Dzigbordi

Produced by Mastergazy, Ghanaian Musician, Tokz has announces the release of his latest single, Friday 2nd September, 2022. The song features celebrated Ghanaian Afrobeats hitmaker, Mr. Drew titled Dzigbordi.

The word Dzigbordi is an Ewe word for Patience, a beautiful love song with Tokz expressing his admiration for his Queen with words that highlights the qualities of a good woman including Patience.

Bringing in a touch of English and a fair blend of Twi, Mr Drew’s verse on the song also takes the opportunity to spotlight his intentions for this lady and how he intends to love and treat her for the rest of his life.

The smooth Afrobeats sound produced by Mastergazy brings to light the beautiful Ewe language, the culture and background for the Volta Region artist who also expresses his culture and tradition through Dzigbordi love song.

Available on ITunes, Spotify, Apple Music and all streaming platforms, good music lovers can add the Dzigbordi by Tokz and Mr Drew to their playlist now.

Source:Nana Yaw Wiredu