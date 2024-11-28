Tolon MP Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Claims NDC Has No Stronghold in Constituency Ahead of 2024 Elections

The Member of Parliament for Tolon, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu, who also serves as the First Deputy Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, has asserted that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) does not hold any strong influence in the Tolon constituency.

According to Iddrisu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has become the dominant force in the area due to the significant developmental projects he has spearheaded.

Speaking on Tamale-based Diamond FM, Iddrisu dismissed claims that Nyankpala, which the NDC traditionally views as a stronghold, remains under their control. He confidently stated that such claims are untrue and that the people of the Tolon constituency have shown unwavering support for the NPP.

“The NDC does not understand the Tolon constituency very well, even Nyankpala, which the NDC claims is their stronghold, I can confidently tell you that is never true,” Iddrisu stated.

The Tolon MP highlighted the numerous infrastructure and development projects that have been implemented in the constituency under his tenure, including mechanized boreholes, schools, toilets, roads, health centers, and electricity extensions. He also mentioned the provision of educational funds to support the local community.

“Things will change in this election because they have seen the work that I have done. Tolon constituency has decided already that Hon. Habib has outperformed and will be retained as their MP,” Iddrisu said, expressing optimism that he will secure a significant victory in the December 7 elections.

Iddrisu’s remarks signal confidence that his development-focused approach has solidified his position in the constituency, and he anticipates a strong margin of victory when voters head to the polls.