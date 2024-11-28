Tolon MP Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Claims Unprecedented Development in Constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tolon constituency and First Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu, has proudly claimed that his tenure has brought more development to the region than the 20 years of governance under the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In an interview with Tamale-based Diamond FM, Iddrisu outlined the scope of his achievements, stating that his tenure has seen the completion of multiple projects across the 134 communities, 24 electoral areas, and nine paramountcies in the constituency. “In every community, I have at least one project to show for in my three years and 10 months as their MP,” he boasted.

He stressed that every constituency deserves an MP who prioritizes development and the well-being of its people. “I have not taken the power the people of Tolon have given me for granted, and I have worked extremely hard to improve the lives of the good people of Tolon,” Iddrisu said, expressing confidence in his re-election. “I am very positive and convinced beyond reasonable doubt that I will retain my seat.”

Iddrisu further emphasized the tangible results of his work, claiming that he has addressed 90% of the challenges in his constituency within his tenure. “There’s no electoral area in my constituency where I haven’t fulfilled 90% of their challenges during my campaign, and in other areas, I have done 100%,” he revealed.

Looking ahead to the December 7 elections, Iddrisu expressed optimism that his efforts will lead to a significant increase in his margin of victory, projecting a 20,000-vote lead over the NDC, up from his current 9,280-vote margin. “My presence as the MP has changed the narrative of Tolon,” he said. “There’s nothing the NDC has done in their 20 years that I haven’t done in my three years. I can mention projects I have brought to Tolon that the NDC could not achieve in their time.”

With a strong record of development, Iddrisu’s re-election bid appears buoyed by the belief that his work has significantly outpaced the opposition, positioning him as the best candidate to continue serving the people of Tolon.