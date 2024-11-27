Tolon MP Calls for Impartiality from Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Alhaji Habib Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tolon and First Deputy Majority Chief Whip, has called on the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, to ensure impartiality in his role, despite his political affiliation with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking on Diamond Radio in Tamale, Alhaji Iddrisu acknowledged that Bagbin’s election as Speaker was a result of cross-party support, reflecting confidence in his ability to lead Parliament. “We all respect the Speaker, and he wouldn’t have been elected if some of our members did not vote for him because they believed in his capability to lead Parliament,” Iddrisu remarked.

However, the Tolon MP emphasized that, in light of his position, Bagbin should be neutral in his dealings within the parliamentary process. “Although he has been an NDC member of Parliament for 28 years, we expect that the institution he leads should make him impartial in his work,” he stated.

Iddrisu also addressed the current parliamentary situation, noting that all 138 NPP MPs are present in the country and ready to resume parliamentary business whenever the Speaker decides to reconvene. “If he so wishes to reconvene Parliament, we, the NPP, are ready to conduct parliamentary business,” he added.

Responding to the Minority’s refusal to attend Parliament, Iddrisu affirmed that the NPP has the numbers to continue parliamentary work even without their participation. “We have the numbers, so if they refuse to come, that’s their problem,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, Speaker Alban Bagbin has declined the Majority’s request to recall Parliament ahead of the December 7th elections. In his response, Bagbin cited the importance of allowing citizens the opportunity to engage with the political process, emphasizing that Parliament would reconvene after the elections to address pressing national issues.