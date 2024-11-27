Wednesday, November 27, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Politics

    Tolon MP Calls for Impartiality from Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Alhaji Habib Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tolon and First Deputy Majority Chief Whip, has called on the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, to ensure impartiality in his role, despite his political affiliation with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

    Speaking on Diamond Radio in Tamale, Alhaji Iddrisu acknowledged that Bagbin’s election as Speaker was a result of cross-party support, reflecting confidence in his ability to lead Parliament. “We all respect the Speaker, and he wouldn’t have been elected if some of our members did not vote for him because they believed in his capability to lead Parliament,” Iddrisu remarked.

    However, the Tolon MP emphasized that, in light of his position, Bagbin should be neutral in his dealings within the parliamentary process. “Although he has been an NDC member of Parliament for 28 years, we expect that the institution he leads should make him impartial in his work,” he stated.

    Iddrisu also addressed the current parliamentary situation, noting that all 138 NPP MPs are present in the country and ready to resume parliamentary business whenever the Speaker decides to reconvene. “If he so wishes to reconvene Parliament, we, the NPP, are ready to conduct parliamentary business,” he added.

    Responding to the Minority’s refusal to attend Parliament, Iddrisu affirmed that the NPP has the numbers to continue parliamentary work even without their participation. “We have the numbers, so if they refuse to come, that’s their problem,” he asserted.

    Meanwhile, Speaker Alban Bagbin has declined the Majority’s request to recall Parliament ahead of the December 7th elections. In his response, Bagbin cited the importance of allowing citizens the opportunity to engage with the political process, emphasizing that Parliament would reconvene after the elections to address pressing national issues.

    Previous article
    Vice President Bawumia Praises MP Habib Iddrisu for Hard Work and Development in Tolon
    Next article
    Culture Management Group Reveals Lineup and Programming for Culture Beach Jam 2024 in Accra
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    NPP Communications Director Draws Biblical Parallel to Defend Bawumia, Criticize Mahama

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New...

    NPP Communications Director Criticizes Mahama, Calls for His Retirement in 2024 Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Richard Ahiagbah, the director of communications for the governing...

    IMG Condemns Armed Invasion at Metro TV Offices, Demands Accountability

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Ignite Media Group (IMG), the parent company of Metro...

    Ghana Police Launch Investigation into Incident at Metro TV

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Ghana Police Service has initiated an investigation into...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    NPP Communications Director Draws Biblical Parallel to Defend Bawumia, Criticize Mahama

    Politics 0
    Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New...

    NPP Communications Director Criticizes Mahama, Calls for His Retirement in 2024 Elections

    Politics 0
    Richard Ahiagbah, the director of communications for the governing...

    IMG Condemns Armed Invasion at Metro TV Offices, Demands Accountability

    News 0
    Ignite Media Group (IMG), the parent company of Metro...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE