Tolon MP Habib Iddrisu Advises NDC Leaders to Abandon Attempts to Unseat Him Ahead of December Polls

Alhaji Habib Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament for Tolon and First Deputy Majority Chief Whip, has responded to efforts by opposition figures from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to unseat him in the upcoming December 7 elections.

He advised prominent NDC leaders in the Northern region to refrain from selling their properties to fund his opponent’s campaign, asserting that such efforts will not succeed in dislodging him from his parliamentary seat.

Speaking at his final rally in Tolon, Iddrisu revealed that some members of the NDC had sold graders and other assets to finance his opponent’s campaign in a bid to secure his defeat. He firmly stated, “Even if they sell their houses, I will still retain my seat as the Tolon MP.” He also expressed confidence that no matter who the NDC brings to contest him, including prominent figures like Lawyer Haruna Iddrisu, Fuzak, or Lawyer Mumuni, he would still emerge victorious.

Iddrisu emphasized his commitment to serving his constituency, noting that his work touches every part of Tolon and that he operates an open-door policy for all residents. “I do not discriminate when it comes to my constituency,” he said, reiterating his dedication to the people he represents.

The MP also urged his constituents to maintain peace and avoid any form of violence during the election period, stressing the importance of a smooth and peaceful process. “If you allow yourself to be deceived by the NDC to create violence, we will also deal with you severely,” he warned.

As the Tolon MP prepares for the December 7 election, he remains confident in his support base and the work he has done for his constituency.