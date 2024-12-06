Tolon MP Urges Constituents to Vote for Development and Break the 8

Alhaji Habib Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tolon, has urged his constituents to vote in large numbers for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and himself in the upcoming December 7 elections, promising more developmental projects for the area if re-elected.

Addressing his supporters at his final rally in Tolon, Iddrisu highlighted the significant developments that have taken place during his tenure as MP, which he believes have caused discomfort among his political opponents. “The Tolon constituency is developing rapidly. Roads are being constructed, communities are connected to the national grid, schools, health centres, and potable water are being provided. This is all the work of God, and it is making our opponents uneasy,” he said.

Iddrisu further emphasized the progress made in providing employment opportunities for the youth and assured his constituents that the developments would continue under his leadership.

He called on voters to turn out in large numbers on December 7 to support Dr. Bawumia and the NPP, reinforcing that the party is poised to secure victory. “Go out in your numbers and vote for Dr. Bawumia, then vote for Habib to retain me as your MP. The NPP will win the December 7 elections, no doubt about it,” he stated confidently.

Iddrisu also addressed the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), advising its leaders to accept the reality that the Tolon seat has firmly become a stronghold of the NPP. “The bigwigs of the NDC should forget about the Tolon seat. I am winning hands down on Saturday,” he asserted, adding, “If they claim they have money, we have the support of the people in Tolon.”