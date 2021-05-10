The Tolon District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has observed this year’s Constitution Week with members of the Tailors and Dressmakers Association in the district.

The event was on the theme: “We are one, Ghana first.”

Mr Adam Katumi, Acting Tolon District Director of NCCE, who addressed the event at Tolon in the Northern Region, spoke about its significance, saying the Constitution week was to remind the citizenry of the country’s return to democratic rule after some years of military governance.

Mr Katumi told participants that Ghanaians were one people with a common destiny, and added that, it was vital for them to join forces and work together to develop the nation.

He emphasised that “We, the people of Ghana, must do away with the all-year-round politics, ethnocentrism, and introducing vigilante groups among others, which will not be beneficial to our society.”

He urged the citizenry to live in unity and peacefully coexist with one another to guarantee growth and development in the country.