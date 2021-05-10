National Constitutional week
The Tolon District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has observed this year’s Constitution Week with members of the Tailors and Dressmakers Association in the district.

The event was on the theme: “We are one, Ghana first.”

Mr Adam Katumi, Acting Tolon District Director of NCCE, who addressed the event at Tolon in the Northern Region, spoke about its significance, saying the Constitution week was to remind the citizenry of the country’s return to democratic rule after some years of military governance.

Mr Katumi told participants that Ghanaians were one people with a common destiny, and added that, it was vital for them to join forces and work together to develop the nation.

He emphasised that “We, the people of Ghana, must do away with the all-year-round politics, ethnocentrism, and introducing vigilante groups among others, which will not be beneficial to our society.”

He urged the citizenry to live in unity and peacefully coexist with one another to guarantee growth and development in the country.

Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

