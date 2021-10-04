Tolon NCCE urges youth to eschew violent activities

The Tolon District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has advised the youth in the area to desist from engaging themselves in activities, which threaten their peaceful coexistence.

Madam Hawawu Abdul-Rahman, Tolon District NCCE Director, who gave the advice, said the youth were the architect of progress in their communities, and it was incumbent on them to eschew all manner of violent activities that posed threat to the security of the area.

She gave the advice at Tolon at a workshop to sensitise the youth on ways to curb violent extremism and radicalisation, which was organised by the Tolon NCCE, with funding support from the European Union (EU).

She said, “Most of these violent activities consume the vibrant youth, whom society have much hope in, to steer the affairs of their communities and the nation to success.”

She added that “It is, therefore, necessary that the youth desist from joining violent groups, and any other organisations that are characterised by violence, irresponsible behaviour, among others.”

Madam Abdul-Rahman further encouraged them to be mindful of their utterances and comments saying “Unguarded comments could precipitate emotions and lead to anger and violence, which will destabilise our sustained peace and tranquillity.”

Dr Mohammed Imrana, Director of Programme at NCCE National Headquarters, expressed worry about recent reports of killings, abductions, kidnapping, armed robberies among other issues of insecurity in the country.

He, therefore, urged participants to be vigilant in their communities and report any act of violence to the appropriate institutions for immediate actions.

Alhaji Abdul-Razak Saani, Northern Regional Director of NCCE also appealed to the youth to accommodate diverse views, ideas, and groups to maintain the peaceful coexistence they were enjoying.

Reverend Issah Alhassan, Chairman of Tolon Council of Churches, took participants through peace-building mechanisms, and encouraged them to resort to dialogue to resolve any misunderstanding between them rather than violence.

The youth, in a communique, pledged their commitment to live in peace and harmony, as well as champion the advocacy against violent extremism and related issues within the district.