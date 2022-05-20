Tolon SHS closed down after fire outbreak

Tolon Senior High School (SHS) in the Northern Region has been temporarily closed down following a fire outbreak at its girls’ dormitory.

All 1,690 students of the school have been asked to go home and return on Friday, May 27.

On Thursday, May 19, fire gutted the girls’ dormitory, a one-floor storey building, which accommodated 647 students, and destroyed all student beds and belongings of the girls.

The fire also caused extensive damage to the building.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but it is suspected that a water heater, which was plugged in the building, could be the cause.

It took personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service about an hour to arrive at the scene from Tamale to extinguish the flames.

The Tolon District does not have a functioning Fire Station.

Mr Mohammed Issifu, Headmaster of Tolon SHS said the decision to temporarily close down the school was taken in consultation with the Tolon District Assembly and the Ghana Education Service.

Mr Issifu said an existing classroom block, which was not being used, would be quickly converted into a dormitory for the girls when they return on May 27.