Founder of the Right to Dream Academy, Tom Vernon has revealed why the Academy has been successful in Ghana.

According to the Englishman, who established the Academy in Ghana some twenty years ago, the instilling of core Ghanaian culture has been key to its success story.

“We took 17 years to build up the academy in Ghana to what I think is the best training facility in sub-Saharan Africa, with eight training pitches and a school fully accredited to the Cambridge International Examinations,” Vernon told the BBC.

“Also, as far as we know, we have the only residential girls academy in Africa.

“The Right to Dream philosophy for development was something born out of the core values of Ghanaian culture and that’s very important for us,” he added.

The Right to Dream Academy acquired Danish Super Liga side FC Nordsjaelland and has since exported several Ghanaian players, with the current squad boosting of nine players from the West African country.

The club’s transfer of Ghana midfielder Kudus Mohammed to Ajax last week has been greeted with adulation, and seen a major success the Right to Dream Academy.

“We’ve seen many European clubs come to Africa and purchase clubs and implement a European philosophy in every aspect of what they do,” Mr. Vernon continued.

“Everybody looks to Europe for how to run an academy. What we want to do is really the reverse and export the best of Ghanaian culture.

“Rather than always coming to Africa to teach, there is so much you can learn here.

“When you look at the hyper individualistic nature of football these days, and where it is being allowed to slide to, we wanted Africa to present a solution.”

Advertisements