Tomato Prices Soar as Seasonal Shortages Strain Ghanaian Markets

Ghana is facing another annual tomato crisis, with prices doubling in recent weeks due to supply shortages and high spoilage rates.

A box of tomatoes that sold for GH¢3,500 in late March now costs GH¢7,000, while just four pieces retail for GH¢20, placing a heavy burden on consumers and traders alike.

The prized “Navrongo tomato,” a variety grown in northern Ghana and Burkina Faso, is particularly affected. Known for its smooth skin and juicy pulp, this variety is a staple in Ghanaian markets but has become increasingly scarce. Traders report that shipments from Navrongo, a key tomato-producing region, have dwindled, with trucks delivering fewer than half their usual capacity.

Matilda Osei, a tomato seller at Accra’s Makola Market since 2010, confirmed the shortage. “No tomatoes arrived today. We’re selling yesterday’s stock,” she said. The extreme heat, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in the north, accelerates spoilage, leaving traders with a narrow window to sell their produce. “If we don’t sell within three days, the tomatoes go bad,” Osei added.

The challenges extend beyond weather conditions. Poor road networks between Navrongo and Accra, an 806-kilometer journey that takes at least 15 hours, further degrade the fragile fruit during transit. Meanwhile, farmers in Navrongo are shifting to less perishable crops like peppers and rice, citing post-harvest losses and a lack of storage facilities.

Victoria Adom, a trader at Accra’s 31st December Market, said the price surge has severely reduced demand. “Out of 10 customers, maybe one will buy,” she explained. With southern harvests not expected until July, traders are calling for government intervention, particularly in cold storage infrastructure, to mitigate future shortages.

Tomatoes from Burkina Faso and Togo have filled some gaps, but supply remains inconsistent. The Tono Dam, built to support year-round farming in Navrongo, has not been enough to stabilize production, as farmers lack incentives to prioritize tomatoes over more resilient crops.

This recurring crisis highlights systemic weaknesses in Ghana’s agricultural supply chain, from inadequate storage to reliance on rain-fed farming. Without long-term solutions, including better preservation and logistics, the cycle of seasonal price spikes is likely to continue, leaving both traders and consumers vulnerable to market fluctuations.