The one year anniversary and unveiling of the tombstone of juvenile boxing idol Nii Nii kpakpo Allotei-Cofie was held on 1st August 2020 at the Awudome Cemetry in Accra.

The brief ceremony attracted the deceased family, friends and fans as we as some juvenile boxers.

(Whatever my lot, thou hast taught me to say it is well with my soul. )

Even if I want to appreciate you all with all the sweet words in the world, I will still fall short because there can never be a perfect word to say thank you. My heart is full of gratitude and love. Nii Kpakpo Allotei-Cofie will be smiling on you all from heaven.

Thank you all for your support, love and prayers. From the wife and family.

Nii Kpakpo had passion for juvenile boxing and tourism.