Tombstone Of Nii Kpakpo Allotei-Cofie
Tombstone Of Nii Kpakpo Allotei-Cofie

The one year anniversary and unveiling of the tombstone of juvenile boxing idol Nii Nii kpakpo Allotei-Cofie was held on 1st August 2020 at the Awudome Cemetry in Accra.

The brief ceremony attracted the deceased family, friends and fans as we as some juvenile boxers.

(Whatever my lot, thou hast taught me to say it is well with my soul. )

Even if I want to appreciate you all with all the sweet words in the world, I will still fall short because there can never be a perfect word to say thank you. My heart is full of gratitude and love. Nii Kpakpo Allotei-Cofie will be smiling on you all from heaven.

Thank you all for your support, love and prayers. From the wife and family.

Eagles Multimedia

Nii Kpakpo had passion for juvenile boxing and tourism.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 234-972-832 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.