Tomi Thomas teams up with Rapper Wale for the “Hopeless Romantic” Remix

The multi-talented Tomi Thomas is a perpetual dreamer and creator. The Nigerian performer and visual artist continues to astound and amaze with the extended rollout of his latest project.

Several genres are represented in his musical expressionism, and his mastery of combining them is beyond artful. Tomi tapped into hip hop for a floss remix of the hit tune “Hopeless Romantic” and is joined by American rapper Wale for an incredible transformation of the track releasing October 28, 2021.

The remix captures their chemistry sublimely. Tomi’s body of work is a testament to his delivery of low-key nuances mixed with higher vibrations. In the remix, their vocals echo the familiar “Hopeless Romantic” tune.

Wale recently stepped back into the spotlight with Folarin II, the sequel to his popular 2012 mixtape. In what marks his seventh studio album, the rapper highlights a number of collaborations. Tomi Thomas welcomes synergistic efforts and is experiencing buzz from associating with and working with talent from all around the globe.