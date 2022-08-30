Tomorrow (August 31) Is The Most Dangerous Day In Ghana – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI) has invited all to tomorrow’s ‘MPAEBO KESE’ prayer session to crash the Demon Star which was unleashed on the nation.

According to him, tomorrow (August 31) is the most dangerous day in every corner of the country as the Demon Star’s work in the nation has come to an end.

Speaking on Angel fm’s ANOPA B)FO) program this morning, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah averred that the demonic head, which is the head of Medusa, which signifies the demon star or star Algol, must be crashed for greater deliverance.

The Man of God who previously made these revelations about the emergence of the demon star in Ghana from August 16 to 31st is the season of the serpent, where the Star Algol has been released, said the gate of hell needs to be closed.

He prescribed a dress code for tomorrow which he said must be Red or Black, explaining that, when the agents of the demon star are operating they are always in white, and for them to be defeated and their powers diminished, there is the need to wear Black and Red to deem their supposed light for them not to see.

He said, 2,875 years ago that same demon star came to SAMARIA and for 7 years there was high inflation and hunger to the extent that people killed and eat human flesh to survive.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah talked about Sakawa, blood money and killings as the works of the demon star, describing it as a cannibal star that was unleashed to destroy people.

“Many peoples’ destiny will close by the end of tomorrow,” he said

He directed that people must join them in church for the prayer session with two coconuts.

“Let’s crush this demon. Let’s possess the gate and this flickering demon star,” he said.