The Paramount Chief of Talensi, Tong-Rana Kubilsong Nalebegtang, Wednesday pronounced the accolade “President Promise-Do” on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for keeping to his pledge to transform the country.

He told the President that he and his people, and for that matter, Ghanaians, had taken particular notice of the amount of work that his administration had done and the soundness of his social, economic and development policies and was sure that Ghanaians would reward him with another term to lead the country.

Tong-Rana Nalebegtang made the pronouncements when President Akufo-Addo called at his palace in Tongo, at the commencement of his two-day working visit to the Upper East Region.

He said projects such as the 1-Village-1-Dam initiative, the Free Senior High School policy and the construction of its attendant infrastructure, and the construction of several road and rail projects were examples of the amount of work undertaken by President Akufo-Addo and his Government.

“Mr President, you have heard most of our prayers, our cries and concerns already. We want to acknowledge your response to them, especially the Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam, the Bolga-Bawku-Polimakom road, which was promised to be constructed by previous regimes without any action, but is today nearing completion under your stewardship,” he said.

“Mr President, I say well done. Mr. President, I will call you ‘President Promise-Do’, because you do what you say you will. So, Mr. President, you take the name ‘President Promise-Do’ from this palace,” Tong-Rana Kubilsong Nalebegtang added.

The Tong-Rana expressed the appreciation of the people of Talensi, and the Upper West Region for upgrading the status of the Bolgatanga Polytechnic into a Technical University and for bringing the needed development to the region.

“We know that there are quite a number of projects in mind which, very soon, in your next term, will brighten the whole of the Upper East Region, and Tongo inclusive. We therefore want to say that you have already cleared the way for your next term in office,” he said.

The traditional ruler appealed for the peace, unity and stability of the nation and urged the President to “nip in the bud all the activities of those who want to divide this country and bring disunity.”

“Mr President, we know that you are a peace-loving President, and you have always advocated for this. We will, therefore, pray for you to achieve all your aims.”

The President’s call at the Palace coincided with special prayer day and sacrifice of thanksgiving to God for the harvest, peace, good health and long life of Talen-Teng.

“I do not know who told you or proposed this date to you, but I must say that the gods of Talen-teng and Almighty directed you to come here, particularly today, to receive your victory blessings.

“Once you have entered this palace, you are the first to enter this palace in this time of the period where political campaign has started, and, therefore, being the first to be here, you will be the first at the end of it all,” the Tong-Rana said.