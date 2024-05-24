Tongi, American Idol Season 21 Winner, Releases Two New Cover Songs

Tongi, the winner of American Idol Season 21, has unveiled two captivating cover songs today through 19 Recordings, showcasing his affinity for the island hits that shaped his musical journey.

In his rendition of Kolohe Kai’s “Cool Down,” Tongi’s velvety vocals glide effortlessly over reggae rhythms and soulful horns, infusing the track with his unique charm. Meanwhile, on Spawnbreezie’s “Don’t Let Go,” Tongi’s emotive voice beautifully intertwines with bluesy reggae melodies, accompanied by lush instrumentation including guitars, bass, organ, and pedal steel.

Explaining his song choices, Tongi shares, “I selected ‘Cool Down’ to remind everyone of the importance of taking moments to unwind with loved ones, and ‘Don’t Let Go’ as a message for my fans to stay with me on this journey.”

Tongi’s journey to victory on American Idol was marked by poignant performances, notably his rendition of James Blunt’s “Monsters,” dedicated to his late father Rodney. The emotional resonance of his audition moved judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan to tears.

Following his triumph in the finale, where he clinched the title against Megan Danielle with a stirring duet alongside James Blunt, Tongi soared to the top of the Billboard charts with his debut single, “I’ll Be Seeing You,” claiming the coveted #1 spot on the Rock Digital Songs Sales chart.

Though originally from Kahuku, Hawaii, Tongi’s family relocated to Federal Way, Washington, seeking affordable living. His musical prowess blossomed early, mastering the ukulele and piano by fifth grade before delving into guitar playing at 13, a gift from his father.

As the first Pacific Islander to seize victory on American Idol, Tongi’s journey exemplifies resilience, talent, and the power of music to transcend boundaries.