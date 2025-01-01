Tongu Chiefs Congratulate John Dramani Mahama

The Tongu Chiefs’ Union (TCU) in the Volta Region has extended its warmest congratulations to the President-Elect, John Dramani Mahama on what the Union described as a well-deserved victory in the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections held on Saturday, 7th December 2024. ‘Your tireless efforts, dedication and great vision for our beloved nation have echoed in the ears of Ghanaians to vote for you massively, making it very easy to become our new President’, the statement noted.

The Union also congratulated the Vice President-Elect, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as well as all the Members of Parliament (MPs)-Elect throughout the country for their well-fought victory in the recent elections.

A press release issued by the Union and signed by its President, Togbega Kadzi Zogah II, noted that the commitment of Mr. John Dramani Mahama to the welfare of the country is truly commendable, adding that the Tongu Chiefs’ Union acknowledged the hard work, sacrifice and perseverance that led to his success and that of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the just-ended general elections.

‘Your leadership and passion for development have inspired countless individuals to buy into your vision for Ghana and we are confident that you will continue to champion the cause dear to our hearts as far as the nation, Ghana is concerned’, the statement indicated.

Togbega Kadzi Zogah II, who is also the Paramount Chief of the Sokpoe Traditional Area in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region, expressed the anticipation of the Union that the sterling leadership qualities of the President-Elect would bring about a positive change and progress to all parts of the country including the three (3) Tongu Districts of North, Central and South which in all have thirteen (13) traditional areas.

The Chiefs are also hopeful that Mr. Mahama’s leadership would greatly improve education, healthcare and the socio-economic development in various communities of the country.

Togbega Kadzi Zogah II assured the President-Elect of the cooperation and collaboration of the Union with his government and office to address the pressing issues that continue to affect the people. ‘Please accept the offer of our support and co-operation as you embark on this noble journey to ensure the welfare and prosperity of our people’, the statement pointed out.

The Tongu Chiefs’ Union President also commended the citizens of the three (3) Tongu districts for properly and positively conducting themselves in the recent general elections. According to him, their conduct which brought about an incident-free poll in all the Tongu areas, was a testament to the fact that the Tongus are not only united but can also speak with one voice as each other’s keeper for their development and prosperity.

Togbega Kadzi Zogah II stressed the need for unity not only among the chiefs and queenmothers but also among all the citizens of Tongu both at home and abroad. In his view, this is one surest way Tongu as a whole can witness an accelerated and a peaceful transformation and development in the years to come.