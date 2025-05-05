Tongu Flood Victims Demand Transparency as Questions Rise Over Missing Relief Funds

The Tongu Flood Victims Association (TFVA) has called on President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government to ensure transparency and fairness in the disbursement of the recently announced compensation packages for victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage disaster.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, May 4, 2025, Chairman and Spokesperson of the Association, Mr Godson DeGaulle Hlordzi, on behalf of the Association accused some local authorities and state actors of corruption and mismanagement in the distribution of previous relief items and fund donations.

The conference, held in Mepe in the North Tongu District, gathered members of the media to draw national attention to long-standing concerns over how support for flood affected victims has been handled.

Mr. Hlordzi began by thanking President Mahama and the NDC government for allocating GH₵220 million to support flood-affected communities, noting that it was the first time a sitting government had shown such commitment to the people of Tongu, particularly those along the Lower Volta Basin.

However, he raised serious allegations regarding the management of past relief efforts, claiming that although over GH₵200 million and millions more in foreign aid were donated in 2023–2024, the real affected victims received little to no direct financial assistance.

He said victims only received relief items in the first six months and sporadic cash donations—GH₵1,000 from the World Food Programme and GH₵1,200 from the Red Cross Society.

“Where is the money?” Mr. Hlordzi asked, demanding accountability from former North Tongu District Chief Executive, Mr. Divine Osborn Kwadzo Fenu, and other local authorities.

He listed several organisations and individuals, including the Chief Imam, GOIL, McDan Shipping Company Limited, the German and American embassies, and private citizens, who contributed significant sums and materials toward flood relief, but claimed that most of it never reached the intended beneficiaries.

The Association is urging the government to disburse future compensation directly into victims’ bank accounts rather than channeling funds through chiefs or state-appointed officials.

Mr. Hlordzi cited previous instances of alleged embezzlement and favoritism, which he fears could repeat if the process is not reformed.

“We are not against the traditional authorities in Tongu,” he clarified,“but we are currently drawing this attention to President Dramani Mahama and the general public to ensure transparency, equity, and sanity in how these funds are distributed.”

The group also raised concerns about deep holes or inconsistencies in data collected on affected victims.

According to Mr. Hlordzi, the Mepe Development Association (MDA) reported 18,000 victims in Mepe, while the Tongu Flood Victims Association identified only 2,000.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) reportedly listed 13,000 victims in the same area.

According the Association, the credible information which comes to “us indicates that some individual key personalities are seriously lobbing government through the Parliament to receive the compensation packages on behalf of the affected flood victims.

“Please we are saying that all these actions were taken without even our knowledge and consent. So can these individuals made moves to collect the compensation packages allocated for the flood victims without even informing we the real affected flood victims.

“Please our listening President John Dramani Mahama and the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, what we are saying is that they our government should do a proper due diligence before releasing the compensation packages because we the real affected victims don’t want these monies from the government to be released into the wrong hands.

“We don’t want the corrupt practices which had rocked the previous supports and donations for flood affected victims,” the Association stressed.

The association is Now calling on the President Dramani Mahama-led administration to establish a committee of inquiry to verify all data before releasing any funds.

The association further questioned the process behind the resettlement housing project in Battor, demanding clarity on how beneficiaries were selected and how many units each family would receive.

In closing, Mr. Hlordzi vowed that this time, the flood victims would not remain silent if attempts are made to divert resources meant for their recovery.

“We will not allow others to benefit from what rightfully belongs to us,” Mr Hlordzi stressed.

He also revealed that the Association has furnished NADMO, Speaker of Parliament, Coordinating Director of North Tongu District Assembly, and the VRA with the data they have gathered on the real victims.

This, they hope should guide the government in distributing the compensation to the real victims instead of giving out money to people who do not deserve it.

The Tongu Flood Victims Association is now awaiting a response from the government and has reiterated its commitment to peaceful advocacy for justice and equity.

However, in a quick rebuttal, the Chairman of

the Mepe Development Association, Mr Fabian Mawulenu Kojo described the data collected by the MDA as very credible and accurate.

According to him, the Association has taken measures to ensure that it covers all the people who had been adversely affected by the flood disaster.

He stressed that the MDA’s data collected as well as relief items received on the flood affected victims were captured in its audited record made public to chiefs and people of Mepe Traditional Area.

Mr Fabian also gave detailed information about fair distributions to the real affected flood victims of the various relief items it has received from various philanthropists, individual personalities/ organisations and donors in the wake of the flood disaster.

He stressed that their hands are clean and denied any wrongdoing in the wake of the flood disaster.