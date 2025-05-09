Tongu Flood Victims Petition Mahama, Propose Direct Bank Disbursement of Compensation Fund

Tongu Flood Victims Association has petitioned President John Dramani Mahama, pleading with the President to consider paying the fund allocated for compensation packages to the people affected in the North and Central Tongu Districts by the Akosombo Dam Spillage on October 10, 2023 through their various bank accounts.

The group made a passionate appeal to President Dramani Mahama that the role of traditional rulers should be avoided in the disbursement of the compensation package fund due the real flood affected victims.

“We the flood disaster victims are by this petition appeal to President John Dramani Mahama to consider ordering the Committee for Payment of Flood Victims Compensation to avoid all stakeholders in the payment of the compensation packages and deal direct with rightful claimants or flood victims. The role of Traditional rulers should be avoided in the disbursement of the funds,” the petition stressed.

The two page petition, submitted to the President on Friday May 9, 2025 by the three delegation of Compensation Committee for Tongu Flood Victims on behalf of Tongu Flood Affected Victims Association, was copied to Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Chief Executive Officer of Volta River Authority (VRA) and media.

The petition has cited multiple allegations including misconducts, financial irregularities

in disbursements of the various relief funds and diversions of relief items donated by philanthropists, individual personalities and the state actors.

These practices exhibited by the stakeholders in the wake of flood disaster, the petition indicated had resulted to financial loss to the North and Central Tongu Districts.

COMMITTEE FOR TONGU FLOOD VICTIMS COMPENSATION

CONTACT LINE : 0503266708

P. O. BOX 13

DEGORME-MEPE

NORTH TONGU DISTRICT

9TH MAY, 2025

HIS EXCELLENCY PRESIDENT

JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA

JUBILEE HOUSE

ACCRA

Dear Sir,

PROPOSAL FOR PAYMENT OF COMPENSATION TO FLOOD VICTIMS

The p

We wish to express our profound gratitudes and appreciation to the government for the funds released to pay compensation to the people affected in the North and Central Tongu Districts by the Akosombo Dam Spillage on 10th October, 2023.

The spillage victims wish to propose to your highest office a criteria for disbursement of the funds, considering malpractices of stake holders noted in the delivery of relief items donated to the flood victims.

His Excellency, we wish to draw your attention to the previous malpractices of stakeholders who received relief items donated to the flood victims by various charitable organizations, institutions, churches in the country and nationwide.

It is most painful and very disheartening, a looming quantity of relief items and cash donated to the spillage victims living in the camp in real moments of devastation, crises of hanger and human sufferings of kinds, have been diverted by the stakeholders.

Infact, stakeholders believed to give a fair play to the flood victims in the delivery of relief items to the camps, acted in a corruptible way.

His Excellency, we would like to propose the funds released by government for payment of compensation should be paid through Bank.

Taking into account malpractices which occurred in the delivery of relief items donated by Donor agencies in the country and outside.

It is our wish to bring into your notice the spillage victims in the North and Central Tongu Districts at a general meeting held on 1st September, 2024 at Camp 1- Degorme-Mepe, formed a committee for Tongu Flood Victims compensation, assigned to hold negotiations with Volta River Authorities (V.R.A) for resettlement and payment of compensation.

The committee initiated a step to submit a petition and data to the Volta River Authority covering details of items destroyed in the North and Central Tongu Districts by the Akosombo Dam Spillage on 10th October, 2023.

In order to supplement our appeals for resettlement and compensation, the committee also applied measures to send a delegation to the Chief Executive Officer (V.R.A) to hold discussions on the issue of payment of compensation to the flood victims.

The committee for Tongu Flood victims compensation reacted to the announcement made on radio by His Excellency, the President of funds released by government for payment of compensation to the spillage victims and a 5- member committee set up by the highest office of the president to disburse the funds allocated for the compensation.

To this end, we submitted a data of the flood victims and a letter to the chairman of the Committee assigned for disbursement of the compensation funds.

In the said letter, we appealed to the committee to avoid all stakeholders in the payment of the compensation and deal direct with rightful claimants or flood victims. The role of Traditional rulers should be avoided in the disbursement of the funds.

His Excellency, we noted your excellent leadership skills of providing satisfactory service to the people of our dear nation and wish to appeal to your highest office to consider the proposal of the spillage victims for payment of the compensation.

Congratulations for a resounding victory won in the 2024 General Elections. The Victory is a clear testimony to the good services extend to transform lives of the people.

Attached is a copy of the letter submitted to the chairman of the committee mandated for the payment of the compensation and petition to the Volta River Authority.

Counting on your co-operation.

GODSON DEGAULLE HLORDZI MARTINS LEE AKPALU

(CHAIRMAN) (VICE CHAIRMAN)

