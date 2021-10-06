Tonkolili District’s Ex-Footballer Turned Referee Conteh Tickled

Former player of Kholifa Stars Football Club in Magburaka town, Tonkolili District in the North-East Region of Sierra Leone, Hassan Bangura who is fondly called “Aluspa” spoke to me about his three years journey as a Football Referee after he decided to retire from football in the 2017-2018 Football season.

The Ex-Tonkolili District First Division side player said his decision to journey into refereeing was born out of his huge interest in soccer.

“When I retired some three years ago, I thought it wise to become a referee owing to my passion for football and I’m today very thrilled that I’m relishing my dreams as a football referee.

Bangura who’s also a Senior Teacher at the Panpana Secondary School in Magburaka said he has no worries balancing his double career as a secondary school teacher as well as a referee.

“I usually allocate enough time to teaching as well as refereeing. Refereeing is mostly in the evening hours and does not require me to spend a whole day officiating a football match because I usually go to school to teach from Monday to Friday every week and my extra hours I’ve religiously spared for refereeing exclusively.” The 41-year-old disclosed.

He further revealed that he’s thrilled with his latest switch from being a player to a football referee, the no-nonsense referee who has officiated countless games in his three years spell made history last Saturday at the Wusum Stadium in Makeni where he issued two red cards during a crunch second leg encounter between Teddy Football Club and Bombali Shebora Football Club, becoming the first referee in the ongoing first division playoffs in Bombali District to issued two red cards in a single game.

Conteh: “I’m not boarded by the invectives from supporters during games”

The non-nonsense referee as he is referred to by many says he is not hurt by vulgar language from Supporters of various teams who normally abuse Referees during matches. “That’s common in the game of football, fans will mostly become hurt whenever a Referee takes a fair decision against their teams but our primary duties as referees are to interpret the rules to the latter during games as well as ensuring to uphold fairness and integrity of the game at all times.

The hopeful class one referee added that he is enjoying every bit of his activities as a football referee, especially the physical fitness training usually delivered by both the regional and national football referees organization (SLNFRO). “My ambition is to attain the highest peak of refereeing within and across Sierra Leone.”

During our latest chat, Conteh says he is encouraging young and energetic young people to join refereeing, confirming that “Refereeing is not a job for idlers but a noble profession that encourages every physically fit and mentally ready individual from all walks of life that have passion for officiating football games.”

By: Alusine Rehme Wilson