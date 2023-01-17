Tony Adams praises Thomas Partey following his stunning performance this season

Following his remarkable performance in the current season, Thomas Partey of Ghana has received praise from former Arsenal captain Tony Adams.

The midfielder from the Black Stars has been crucial for the Gunners, who are now leading the Premier League standings.

In Sunday’s 2-0 away victory over Tottenham Hotspurs in the North London derby, he displayed midfield mastery.

And Tony Adams, who is in awe of Partey’s performance, thinks he reminds him of both Emmanuel Petit and Patrick Vieira.

Partey has been out of this world, making him my player of the season thus far. He combines the qualities of Manu Petit and Patrick Vieira.

He will control the game if you don’t put someone on him since he breaks things up for fun and gets the entire team involved, the man claimed.

This season, the 29-year-old has appeared in 19 different games across all competitions and has two goals to his credit.