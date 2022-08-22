Tony Amani wins ‘’US Based Male Vocalist of the Year’’ at GMA USA 2022

Going down at the magnificent Lincoln Theatre in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, August 20 this time around, the ‘Lovin’ You’ singer outshone the likes of Young Ghana, Nova Blaq, C Burn, and five others to win the coveted award at the just-ended edition of the Ghana Music Awards USA.

The star-studded Saturday night saw Tony Amani emerge as one of the prestigious ceremony’s many winners, taking home the prize of ‘’US-BASED MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR’’ – an achievement that saw the Virginia-based Ghanaian singer-songwriter go up against Humphrey Tettey (W’ayeyip), Bishop Dr. Adom (Our God is Great), Rev Grace Man (Jesus the Mighty God), Young Ghana (No More), Nova Blaq (Pressure), C Burn (Gold), Nana Kottens (Call Girl) and Emmanuel Anim (Obiara Nte Sewo) to win his first ever GMA USA award, courtesy of his smash hit ‘Do For You’ (2021).

“It was really an honor to win this award’’, the singer shared with Elite PR over a phone call. “I want to give a big thanks to God, family, friends, and the many fans of mine out there. But more importantly to the GMA organizers too, mostly for giving US-based artists like myself such a big platform to showcase our talents. The whole show was amazing and I can’t wait for the ceremony to grow bigger in the years to come. Also, cheers to more wins!”.

Back in 2019, Tony Amani missed out on the ‘’US-BASED UNCOVERED ARTIST OF THE YEAR’’ award but has since built upon his reputation with a fleet of surefire songs so he can honor big moments like these, as well as recoup a good deal of recognition from the Ghanaian music industry.

Stay tuned for more new music from Tony Amani this year, but till then you can keep streaming ‘Do For You’ here: https://starbuzzmusic.lnk.to/DoForYou