Too Many Ministerial Appointments Contributed To Our Economic Crises – Kwaku Boahen

The National Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Kwaku Boahen has blamed the economic crises in the country to the tall list of ministerial appointees in the NPP government.

Speaking on Adom FM’s “Edwaso Nsem”morning show on Monday, March 21, 2022, Mr Boahen said the amount the government uses in providing vehicles and other luxuries to the ‘too many’ ministers has contributed to the country’s economic downfall.

He said the 125 ministers the government employed and still offered each of them Land Cruiser Vehicles has greatly contributed to the economic erosion in the country.

“Last four years when they were appointing 125 ministers and the entire country were saying it’s too much they refused to listen but went on appointing them and also bought Land cruisers for the 125 ministers.

He continued by saying, “so if the government chose 80 ministers, the remaining amount of 45 land cruisers of which one cost over 7 billion, should have been saved in the economy. We shouldn’t have borrowed that huge sum of money which has incurred the amount of debts we are battling today.

At this point it’s too late for the government to be organizing symposia because the deed has already been done from the time the government failed to listen to the advice given to them.

“It’s too late because when we were advising them they refused to listen, if they prevented at the time we were advising them, something good should have come out of it but instead they were traveling and organizing unnecessary symposia which was of no benefits to us, buh now it’s late and nothing good can be done at this point.

He said this while answering a question on his assertion about the outcome of the government’s quarterly retreat at Peduase lodge, Aburi, in the eastern region between March 17 and 20, 2022 in relation to the communiqué issued by the information minister, Hon. Mojo-Oppong Nkrumah.

By: Isaac Donkor