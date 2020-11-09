The entire Ghanaian music industry can be categorized into two, one half is secular music and the other is the gospel end of it.

The secular songs and artiste in the past years has always overtaking the gospel music industry in terms of music streams and downloads.

However, in the past few years, the gospel industry and players from musicians, media personalities and even bloggers have stepped up massively in a bid to level the competition. Now in the gospel sector we have artists giving us back to back hits with massive numbers in terms of streams and YouTube views. Diana Hamilton, a gospel singer recently became the first Ghanaian Gospel artiste to clock 1 million views on her music video in one month.

These days, Ghanaian gospel artists have impressive and well directed music videos.

Top 10 Ghanaian Gospel Songs In 2020

Diana Hamilton – ADOM (Grace)

Diana has been one of the most bankable gospel artists in Ghana over the past few years. She makes you understand that being a gospel artiste can be really lucrative and you could also pull off huge numbers like the secular music acts. Like i said before Diana Hamilton has become the first Ghanaian artiste to cross 1 million views on YouTube for her song ADOM (Grace).The song has and is still receiving massive radio and Television plays.

Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo

One of the biggest influencer in the Ghanaian gospel music industry has to be gospel artiste Joe mettle. Since his breakthrough Joe has kept his head up in his industry over the years. He has released some of the biggest contemporary gospel tunes in Nigeria and Africa. In July. Joe hit the studio to deliver this new masterpiece track in which he dubbed “Yesu Mo“. “Yesu Mo” means “Thank You Lord”. Which was used as his Wedding Theme song. Click on link to listen

Empress Gifty – Jesus Over Do

Year after year Empress Gifty has proved to be consistent in delivering top notch gospel music to the Christian community. Her style gives a balance between the old classics and the modern & trendy, She is currently the most followed Ghanaian Gospel musician on Instagram with 700k followers. Jesus Over do was released in Jan 1 2020. Click On link to listen

JaneRita – God Of Miracles ft Kofi Kinaata

Ghanaian US Based Gospel singer Janerita isn’t quite a newcomer, in fact she has been around for a longtime. She is best known recently for her tune ‘God of miracles’ which featured kinaata . The highlife gospel song, composed by the gospel act with over four albums to her credit, has its lyrics exalting God for wonderful things happening in her life. Click on link to Listen

Akesse Brempong – Blessed ft Joe Mettle

Akesse is not just a gospel music act, but his genre of music largely tilts to reggae with a unique blend of traditional and contemporary styles of influences. He has a prolific discography you might want to check out. His ability to stay relevant and consistent in his industry year after year is quite intriguing. Click on link to listen

Kobby Salm – Jejeli ft Okey Sokay

Kobby is a top gospel urban gospel artiste, He recently became the first Ghanaian urban gospel artiste to be verified on Instagram. Jejeli by kobby featured Nigeria’s urban act and Tim Godfrey’s signee Oke Sokay, With a blend of Twi, Pidgin and Yoruba. The song became a complete jam. Click on the link to listen

Joyce Blessing – Yendanase

Joyce is your go-to-woman for a sweaty, energetic praise session, her live performances are often very intense. She is a regular face across major Secular and gospel concerts in Ghana. Yendanase by Joyce Blessing has become one of the danceable tunes you will find on every DJ’s Playlist. Click on link to listen

Celestine Donkor – Adom Ne Ahumobro



From being a backing vocalist to an incredible solo gospel musician and most sought after gospel artistes in Ghana. Celestine has won lots of hearts with her hit single Bread Of Life ” Agbebolo which became one of the hit songs in 2019 and still 2020, No wonder she won the Female vocalist of the year at the VGMA 2020. She dropped Adom Ne Ahumobro which translates Grace and Mercy in March. A beautifully arranged song with splendid simple Visuals. The song is still blessing souls. Click on link to listen.

Kofi Karikari – Who Say God No Dey

Kofi is mostly known to be a very quiet and low key Gospel musician, one beautiful thing about his Kofi’s career as a gospel artiste is that he actually puts in work in serving some of the best gospel songs you know including his biggest and international Hit worship song WE BOW DOWN. This year he decided to bless us with a danceable gospel tune “Who Say God No Dey” which became Joe mettle’s wedding reception anthem and also every gospel music fanatics dance tune. Click on link to listen

Efe Grace – Lord Have Your Way

When it comes to the Emerging gospel musicians in Ghana, one name you would hear is Efe Grace popularly known for her cover song “Yehowa ne M’abankese” Her ministry as a gospel singer and worship leader has been impactful across most of the young Gospel Fanatics in Ghana and across Africa. Have your way was released this year and the beautiful worship song is making waves online and on Christian radio and television platforms. Click on link to listen

