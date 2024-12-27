Top 20 Ghanaian Gospel Artists in America – 2024

The year 2024 witnessed the emergence of numerous Ghanaian gospel artistes and remarkable works from outstanding musicians in America. Below is a list compiled by key players in the Ghanaian entertainment industry in America. This research was conducted by sampling the views of DJs, presenters, event organizers, and Ghanaian bloggers based in both Ghana and America.

1. Dr Sonnie Badu

Remains the top Ghanaian Gospel artiste in America, he has a huge following in Ghana and in America. He was nominated in several categories at the just ended Ghana Music Awards USA. He performed at various event in America and Ghana. He also hosted his Annual Gospel Concert at the independent square in Ghana.

2. Nii Addo

Nii is currently one of the many sort after Ghanaian gospel artiste in America> He has performed more than any gospel artiste in America. He received nominations from Ghana Music Awards USA and Praise Achievement Awards. He won the Gospel artist of the year in 2023.

3. Cee Music:

Cee of Mentor II fame in Ghana remains the top female artiste of the year and is currently leading the best femalegospel sensation with lots of performances and visibility in 2024. She won the Female Artiste of the Year award at GMA- USA and organized her maiden concert in Ohio, USA. She is one of the few Ghanaian artistes in America who is currently getting paid to perform at events.

4. Herty Corgie

She came fourth with her big win at this year’s Ghana Music Awards USA, for the best music concert of the year win and her astonishing performance at her overflow concert. She co-hosted the 5th nominees announcement of GMA-USA. She has released three powerful songs this year.

5.Millicent Yankey

She won the Artiste of the Year for the past 5 years, she performed Flora Experience, her Grace Experience, and other major concerts that featured Diana Hamilton, Piesie Esther, and other relevant events. She featured Obaapa Christie on her Adom single released this year.

6. Rev. Graceman

Rev Graceman performed at several programs including the Ghana Music Awards USA nominees announcement and was nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year, Male Artiste of the Year. He has be on trends on TikTok and other relevant social media platforms for months

7. Melody Frimpong

Based in New York, Melody Frimpong is one of the best female artists Ghana has produced in the diaspora. She hosted her annual gospel festival and was featured on some a few musical shows in Ghana including her appearance at Onua Show Time with McBrown. She also performed various shows and was nominated at this year’s Ghana Music Awards USA and Ghana Entertainment Awards USA.

8. Dr Ama Kutin

Dr Ama Kutin is at number 8th position due to her appearance at this various event both in Ghana and America. She organized the edition of her annual concert and she also won the female vocalist of the year at this year’s Ghana Music Awards -USA. She got nominated at this year’s Praise Achievement Awards and also performed at the 5th anniversary celebration of Ghana Music Awards USA.

9. Gina Idan

She has her major concert in Ghana and was nominated for Music Concert of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year at this year’s Ghana Music Awards USA, and Diaspora Gospel Artiste of the at Ghana Entertainment Awards- USA. She was also nominated at the Praise Achievement Awards.

10. Enoch Boateng

Minister Enoch is known for his performances outside the shows of America, he has received a lot of nominations at this year’s Ghana Music Awards USA and has performed at several events in America. He also hosted his annual gospel concert in Ghana and he released his hmm medley this year

11. Daniel Nettey

Min Danny as he is popularly known, placed 10th with his performances at various events in America. He hosted his maiden concert and also got nominated at this year’s Ghana Music Awards USA.

12. Flitz Oakley

He won Gospel Artiste of the Year at Ghana Entertainment Awards- USA this year and she has performed at major concerts and programs in America.

13. Officer Sammy Young

After winning Discovery Act of the year at GMA-USA 2023, Officer Sammy Young has release wonderful tunes which enjoyed massive airplay on both social media and traditional radio. His media tour in Ghana gave him feasible and he has won couples of awards this year and was nominated for New artiste and Gospel Song of the year at this year’s Ghana Music Awards USA.

14. Sarah Sings

With her unique voice and command over music Sarah Sings is at number 14 with her annual gospel concert. She was nominated at this year’s Praise Achievement Awards and Ghana Entertainment Awards -USA.

15. Deaconess Becky

Deaconess Becky was honored as the best gospel act at the Adinkra Heroes Excellence Awards. She also organized her maiden Gospel Concert that featured acts like Piesie Esther, Diana Hamilton and a host of other musicians in America. She release two singles this year.

16. Mz Nana

Mz Nana is currently the Gospel Artiste of the Year at Ghana Music Awards USA. She performed at both the Press Soire and the main of Ghana Music Awards USA and has released an EP, making her one of the few gospel artistswith this record.

17. Royal Mama

Royal Mama performed at this year’s Ghana Music Awards USA, she received various nominations at both Praise Achievement Awards and Ghana Music Awards USA. She also hosted a her annual gospel concert.

18. Ed Agyapong

Ed Agyapong won the Male Artiste of the year, performed at this year’s Ghana Music Awards-USA . He has release two singles this year.

19. Akostic

Dominique Asebia entered the music scene with huge surprise by winning the Discovery Act of the year at this year’s Ghana Music Awards USA. He has released an EP and currently has 100k organic subscribers on YouTube.

20. Alice KD

Alice Made a Surprise entrance unto the music scene with her big win as the best music video of the year winner at GMA-USA. She has a tune out which is enjoying massive airplay in Ghana.