Top 22 Must-Visit Destinations in Ghana for 2024: A Guide to the Country’s Hidden Gems

Ghana boasts an array of captivating destinations, ranging from tranquil resorts to lush natural settings, offering something for both local adventurers and international travelers alike.

Whether you are seeking serenity, adventure, or a mix of both, the following 22 places in Ghana stand out for their beauty and appeal. These locations, carefully selected by MyNewsGh.com, should be added to your travel list in 2024.

The Legon Botanical Gardens in Accra provides a peaceful escape with its scenic walkways, perfect for nature lovers. Nearby, Game It Up and Deon Recreational Centre offer family-friendly activities, from go-karting to sports, catering to all ages.

For those seeking a coastal retreat, the Aborigines Beach Resort in Keta and Chill River Resort in Anyanui promise beautiful surroundings and relaxation by the sea. The Keta Emancipation Beach, with its historical significance, is another spot worth visiting, offering a unique connection to Ghana’s heritage.

In the Eastern region, the Adepa Heights Complex in Mampong and the Peduase Valley Resort in Aburi provide refreshing views and peaceful environments for weekend getaways. For those seeking nature walks and tranquility, Cactus Creek in Aburi is a hidden gem with stunning vistas of the Akwapim Mountains.

For fun and adventure, the Kwaminga Amusement Park in Akuse offers exciting rides and games, while Summit Escape Gardens in Gbawe presents a picturesque setting for family outings. The Catfish Grill in Dzorwulu, a renowned seafood restaurant, is perfect for dining with a view.

If relaxation is the goal, the Serenity Residences and Spa in Kokrobite offers a luxurious beachfront retreat. Meanwhile, The Float in Akosombo offers a unique experience with its floating hotel on the Volta River, ideal for a tranquil escape.

For nightlife and social gatherings, 957 Daiquiri Bar in Osu and JoAnne’s Cafe in Afrikiko offer vibrant atmospheres for enjoying drinks and local cuisine. The Eden Vale Hotel in Ajiringanor combines comfort and luxury, ideal for both business and leisure.

Gastronomes can indulge at Casa Tomato on UPSA Road, a trendy eatery known for its fusion of local and continental dishes. Antioch Lounge in East Legon Hills offers an excellent venue for casual evenings, featuring live music and a diverse menu.

For family-friendly fun, Marina Waterpark in Lakeside Estate Comm. 1 is a top choice, providing thrilling slides and pools. Breezes Beach Resort in Ekumfi Narkwa, in the Central region, offers a peaceful oceanfront retreat with top-tier amenities, while Aqua Safari Resort in Ada presents the perfect mix of land and water activities.

These 22 destinations encapsulate the diverse beauty of Ghana, making them must-see locations for anyone visiting the country in 2024. Whether you’re looking to explore vibrant urban areas, relax by the beach, or immerse yourself in nature, these locations offer unforgettable experiences.