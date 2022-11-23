Top American referee to officiate Ghana match against Portugal

American referee Ismail Elfath will officiate Ghana Black Stars match against Portugal on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

Fellow Americans Kyle Atkins and Corey Parker would assist the highly rated referee on the lines.

French official Stephanie Frappart would perform the duties of the fourth official, while American official Armando Villarreal would be the video referee.

Elfath, who has been an international referee since 2016, would be in charge of his first game featuring Ghana at all levels.

He was adjudged the best referee in the last edition of Major League Soccer (MLS).

The Black Stars would be looking to avenge their 2-1 loss against Portugal back in 2014.