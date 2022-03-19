Top Boxers On Show For Cabic Promotions ‘Big Fight Night’

Mr. Ivan Bruce Cudjoe, CEO of Cabic Promotions said they want to bring some more quality and exciting bouts to Ghana, as well as make Ghanaians world champions.

He tasked boxers and officials to report on time and not waste time when they are called by the Ring Announcer.

Samir Captan, Regional Supervisor of WBO Africa encouraged Patrick Allotey, a former WBO champion to go and prove that he is still one of the best boxers who can win again.

He labeled the bout as ‘Sankofa’ , which means Allotey must go and bring back the title for Ghana.

He urged Allotey and his coach not to let this chance slip by.

The undercards are Emmanuel Quaye versus Frank Dodzie for the WABU Super Welterweight Championship.

Ghana’s Haruna Osman will meet John Martin Cyril of Nigeria for the WABU Heavyweight championship.

Moses Lartey and Michael Darku will engage in a Middleweight clash, while Emmanuel Sackey faces David Lamptey in a super Featherweight encounter.

Faisal Abubakar will lock horns with Emmanuel Allotey in a super lightweight contest.

Joseph Akai Nettey will defend his National and Royal Boxing Organization titles against Robert Nunoo.

WBO Africa Lightweight Champion, Sherrif Quaye is also on the bill.

The night will be packed entertainment and every boxing fan can not miss. Tickets range from 50ghc at regular,150ghc at VIP and 250ghc for VIP Ringside

Meanwhile, Cabic Promotions and Management in a Press Release dated 17-3-2022 are seeking the support of all stakeholders within the Ghanaian boxing fraternity to help restrain the Ghana Boxing Authority and Imax Media Promotions from staging the fight night 3 of the Ghana Professional Boxing League at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday 26 March, same night as Cabic Big Fight Night at the Idrowhyt Event Centre in Dansoman.

By Sammy Heywood Okine