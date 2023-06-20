Top European, African leaders discuss opportunities for growth at EurAfrican Forum 2023

The EurAfrican Forum 2023, an event promoted by the Portuguese Diaspora Council, a non-governmental organisation for development, will be held on July 18 and 19, at Nova SBE University, in Carcavelos – Cascais.

The sixth edition of this forum, under the theme “EU-Africa Alliance: Opportunities for Growth”, brings together major European and African personalities from very varied fields for an objective, current and inclusive debate, supported by ideas, proposals, realities and projects of mutual interest of the two continents, in the following areas:

José Manuel Durão Barroso, Chairman of the EurAfrican Forum, underlines the importance of the event highlighting that “the current complex geopolitical and geostrategic context in which we live implies enormous challenges for the future, but also great opportunities that should be discussed and taken advantage of by African and European leaders and agents of change”.

“Together, we bring together business knowledge and expertise, natural resources and cultural diversity, which, leveraged in a collaborative way, will guarantee to boost the socio-economic growth of both continents,” he concludes.

António Calçada de Sá, President of the Portuguese Diaspora Council, adds that “the union between the two sister continents is primordial to face global challenges with joint strategies, under the EU-Africa alliance, a true union that promotes progress and innovation, and consequently the sustainable development of these regions and their societies”.

“It is with great honour and added responsibility that the Diaspora Council welcomes once again in Portugal Heads of State, Ministers, public and private decision-makers, businessmen, academics and entrepreneurs, who meet with the mission to analyse and debate the common challenges of Africa and Europe, with important conclusions on key issues such as Education, Health, Investment, Infrastructure Financing, Energy Transition and Digital Transformation,” he anticipates.

Among many confirmed, we highlight the presence of South African Audrey Mothupi, member of the African Leadership Initiative; Abdellah Menou, from AZA Finance; João Vieira, from MDS Group in Portugal; Vicente Huertas Pardo, from INDRA Portugal; and Norman Albi, from MEDUSA Submarine Cable System, who integrate the digital transformation panel, moderated by Ana Lehmann, former Secretary of State for Industry and expert in digital transition.

In the field of Education, the forum aims to affirm research and innovation as a necessary condition for quality education, bringing together renowned personalities in the area, such as, amongst others, Vivian Onano, Founder of the Leading Light Initiative, Claudia Ondo, Coordinator of the United Nations Development Programme; and Harold Tavares, Executive Director of the World Bank Group’s Africa Group II.

The EurAfrican Forum is thus a platform for international contact and soft power aimed at stimulating public and private collaboration between Europe and Africa, in various areas.

The previous edition of this event brought together more than 400 people in two days of intense work, including entrepreneurs, members of the academic and scientific communities, cultural representatives, representatives of NATO and the UN, former government leaders, as well as members of the African and Portuguese governments.