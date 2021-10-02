Top FIFA Referees Instructor in Ghana

Mr. Lim Kee Chong elite Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) and Confederation of African Football (CAF) Referees Instructor has arrived in Accra, to lead a number of Referees Courses and Training Workshops.

This follows Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) successful application for referee development courses from FIFA.

The 61- year old member of the FIFA Referees Committee who is highly respected across the globe would lead a number of Referees Instructors for the Technical Instructors Course, Referees Assessors course, CAF Referees Education and Learning (REL) Workshop, and the annual training for the Ghana Premier League Referees.

Lim Kee Chong would be in Ghana for three weeks.

His visit forms part of the efforts of the GFA to take referee performance to the highest level.

The Mauritian is not only a member of the FIFA Referees Committee but also the Vice Chairman of the CAF Referees Committee.

He is an astute FIFA Referees Instructor and a Leader of the CAF REL Team.

He would be joined by FIFA/CAF Physical Instructors Mademba Mbacke, Jean-Baptiste Bultynck, and Gladys Lengwe.

‘’We feel very proud that CAF and FIFA have bought into the idea of lifting high the image of Ghanaian Referees’’ General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.) said.

‘’Referees Manager Alex Kotey has been extremely busy putting in place a sound structure for Ghanaian Referees and we are beginning to enjoy the benefits of his effort. It hasn’t been easy convincing FIFA to give us one of its finest Instructors and we are absolutely proud of this achievement”.

‘’Lim Kee Chong is a respected figure in World football and so we feel that his presence in Ghana will do us a lot of good ahead of the new season,’’ he added.

The various courses are scheduled to start from Friday, October 1, 2021, at the GFA Technical Centre, the Ghanaman Centre of Soccer Excellence at Prampram.