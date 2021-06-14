Aduana Stars

Joseph Asare Bediako Head Coach of Aduana Football Club, has said that the team’s target is to be in the top four at the end of the season.

Coming down from a defeat suffered in the hands of Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs in an away duel in matchday 28, he said he had to introduce a new formation by tactically playing 3-5-2 system in matchday 29 against Liberty Professionals and this worked to perfection.

“We tried this new system with a division one club and it was positive. So i told the players i know how it worked and it’s going to work in today’s game but even with that we still had some mistakes and that’s football for you,” he noted.

Coach Asare Bediako was speaking in a post-match interview at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium in Dormaa-Ahenkro.

He said, “we did well, we could have banged in more goals, but I’m happy with the player’s performance”.

