The Ghanaian government has granted special dispensation to Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakasu to fly out of the country to play in the Chinese Super League.

The departure of the Ghanaian superstar comes amid the closure of the country’s borders to the international travelers due to COVID-19.

This means the 29-year-old Black Stars player can join his Chinese club, Jiangsu Suning to begin preparations for the start of the new league season.

Though the football season in the Asian country is yet to begin, clubs have been permitted to commence preparations ahead of the league.

Wakaso signed a three-year deal with the Chinese club, but following the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Asian country, the Ghanaian had to stay in his home country for more than six months.

Suning finished in fourth place last season, and the signing of the Ghanaian international is expected to boost their title credentials for the coming season.

The Ghanaian international spent most of his playing time in Spain playing for clubs including Elche, Villarreal, Espanyol, Granada, Las Palmas and Alvares. He also played for Rubin Kazan, Celtic and Panathinaikos out of Spain.

Highly noted for being a tough-tackler, Wakaso has played for the country in four African Cup of Nations and at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Enditem

